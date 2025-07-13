‘Champions League will come’ - Lamine Yamal makes bold prediction at 18 as Barcelona wonderkid also targets World Cup win with Spain

Lamine Yamal has boldly predicted, after celebrating turning 18, that the “Champions League will come” for him and Barcelona.

WHAT HAPPENED?

The Catalan giants fancied their chances of claiming that crown last season, only to see their dreams dashed in dramatic fashion by Inter at the semi-final stage. Barca were still able to complete a Liga, Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup treble in 2024-25.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Those medals have been added to the ones that Yamal already possesses, with the teenage sensation shattering records while helping Spain to European Championship glory in 2024. He intends to land the most prestigious of prizes in the years to come.

DID YOU KNOW?

That includes the World Cup at international level, while bringing Barcelona’s wait for continental success to a close. The Blaugrana last hoisted the European Cup aloft in 2015, but Yamal believes that barren run will soon come to an end.

WHAT YAMAL SAID

After reaching a landmark birthday on July 13, Yamal told Barcelona’s official media team: “Turning 18, I wish to achieve everything we had at 16 and 17, with the title we’re missing - the Champions League - and also the World Cup. Those are the ones I’m missing. My mindset tells me I have to go out and win.

“I’m not thinking about how many years I’ve got ahead - I want to win now. I’ll try and give everything to make it happen. I just want to tell the fans that we’ll be there, fighting, and the Champions League will come home. The World Cup too.”

WHAT NEXT ?

Yamal has been cleared to sign his lucrative new contract at Barcelona, with it also being suggested that he will be inheriting the No.10 shirt that Lionel Messi once wore with such distinction - with the youngster becoming a global superstar and Ballon d’Or contender in his own right.