Champions League top scorers 2025-26: Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland & players with the most goals in the UCL this season

The battle to finish as the Champions League's top marksman in the 2025-26 campaign is shaping up like a heavyweight shootout, with Europe's most lethal finishers trading blows for one of football's most coveted individual crowns.

Last season, the race ended in a dead heat as Raphinha and Serhou Guirassy both lit up the competition with 13 goals apiece, powering Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund through deep runs on the continent. It wasn't just a two-horse duel either; the tournament turned into a scoring bonanza, with eight different forwards smashing eight or more goals by the time the dust settled.

For context, rewind just one season earlier: Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe shared the 2023-24 Golden Boot with only eight goals each. That bar didn't just rise in 2024-25, it shot through the roof. If last season proved anything, it's that Europe’s elite attackers are operating at a new level, and the margins for Golden Boot glory have never been thinner.

And now, with the new format bedding in and the continent's biggest stars firing on all cylinders, the 2025-26 race promises to be even more ruthless.

UEFA Champions League top goal scorers 2025-26: Updated Golden Boot rankings

(*) :- Up to date after the conclusion of matches on Wednesday, November 26.

Rank Player Club Goals 1 Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid 9 2 Victor Osimhen Galatasaray 6 3 Harry Kane Bayern Munich 5 =3 Erling Haaland Manchester City 5 5 Anthony Gordon Newcastle United 4 =5 Harvey Barnes Newcastle United 4 =5 Marcus Rashford Barcelona 4 =5 Gabriel Martinelli Arsenal 4 =5 Vitinha PSG 4 =5 Lautaro Martinez Inter Milan 4

Who won last season's Champions League Golden Boot?

Last season's UEFA Champions League scoring race didn’t produce a single king of the mountain; instead, Serhou Guirassy and Raphinha planted their flags side-by-side at the summit.

The electrifying duo wrapped up the 2024-25 campaign neck-and-neck, finishing as joint top scorers and ultimately splitting Golden Boot bragging rights. With UEFA refusing to use tie-breakers to separate players level on goals, both sharpshooters walked away with the crown, a fitting reward for two forwards who were simply unstoppable on Europe’s biggest stage.