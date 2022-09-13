Champions League top scorers: Lewandowski, Haaland & the race for 2022-23 Golden Boot

The battle to secure a Champions League crown in 2022-23 is well and truly on, with some of the finest goalscorers in world football looking to lead charges for both collective and individual honours. A Golden Boot in continental competition is up for grabs, with the likes of Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland figuring prominently on a list of potential leading scorers.
Who will come out on top? GOAL delivers a full breakdown of the most prolific performers on European football’s most prestigious stage.
Champions League 2022-23 top scorers
Pos
Player
Club
Goals
1
Robert Lewandowski
Barcelona
3
=2
Piotr Zielinski
Napoli
2
=2
Marian Shved
Shakhtar Donetsk
2
=2
Erling Haaland
Manchester City
2
=2
Kylian Mbappe
Paris Saint-Germain
2
=2
Richarlison
Tottenham Hotspur
2
Who finished as the Champions League’s top scorer in 2021-22?
Real Madrid emerged victorious in 2021-22, with the Liga giants completing a memorable European campaign by edging out Liverpool 1-0 in the final courtesy of a solitary strike from Vinicius Junior.
Carlo Ancelotti’s side did not make life easy for themselves, with stirring fightbacks required against Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Manchester City in the knockout stages.
Club captain Karim Benzema stepped up in times of need for the Blancos, with the France international striker netting hat-tricks in heavyweight encounters with PSG and Chelsea.
He finished a memorable campaign with 15 goals to his name, with that return enough to edge out Robert Lewandowski – who hit 13 for Bayern Munich – and Sebastien Haller – who managed 11 efforts for Ajax.