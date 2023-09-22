'He is not my PT' - Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah sets the story straight with leaked messages debacle

Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah has addressed claims regarding his injury that his 'personal trainer' made after messages were leaked.

Chelsea have 12 first-team injuries

Story leaked on 'personal trainer' messages

Chalobah debunks rumor, sets story straight

WHAT HAPPENED? Chalobah has been sidelined with a hamstring injury throughout the start of the season, along with him though, are 11 other first-team players, as the injury list has piled up at Cobham. Adding to concern was a leaked message from an individual reported to be the personal trainer of the 24-year-old, whereby the text slammed the training process of the club with a supposed explanation as to why the injury list keeps growing.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Trev [Chalobah] has a hammie injury... should be back to 90 per cent sprint ability by end of this week," the apparent messages detail.

"Most of the injuries are because the players have been loading muscles time and time again without lengthening them simultaneously... then one lunge into a tackle, or a COD too rapidly and they're injured.

"Hardly any of them do reformer pilates or terrain work (i.e. stair sprints & hill sprints to strengthen knee ligaments). It's an absolute mess at the moment, bro."

A claim which Chalobah has since addressed, by saying: "He is not my pt," on his personal X (formerly twitter) account.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: As mentioned, Chelsea are currently riddled with injuries with 12 players missing their recent clash with Bournemouth due to individual setbacks. Chalobah himself is yet to make an appearance this season and has even been linked with a move away from the club, with Bayern Munich and Nottingham Forest both registering an interest in the player during the summer transfer window.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The Blues will look to address their poor start to the Premier League season, with just five points picked up in as many games, as they host Unai Emery's Aston Villa side at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.