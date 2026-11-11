'He has got us all hooked!' – How Cesc Fabregas is turning Como youngsters into international stars

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Como manager Cesc Fabregas has played a pivotal role in the rapid rise of defenders and midfielders at the ambitious Italian club. Both Jacobo Ramon and Mattia Liberali have credited the former Spain star's tactical philosophy as they prepare for senior international duty.

Advertisement

Fabregas masterminds rapid rise of Como's young stars

Como's meteoric ascent under Cesc Fabregas continues to yield remarkable rewards, with the club's progressive project now propelling rising talents onto the senior international stage. Both Spanish centre-back Jacobo Ramon and Italian teenager Mattia Liberali have experienced career-defining breakthroughs on the shores of Lake Como.

Having made the bold decisions to leave Real Madrid and a major Milan club respectively in search of elite development, both youngsters found the ideal mentor in Fabregas.

Now, as they prepare for senior national team duty with Spain and Italy respectively, their rapid evolution highlights the profound impact of the World Cup-winning midfielder's coaching philosophy.

Ramon credits Fabregas' unique tactical communication

Jacobo Ramon, who left Real Madrid to secure regular minutes and showcase his abilities, emphasized how quickly Fabregas won over the entire dressing room with his clear footballing vision.

Advertisement Advertisement

"Cesc trusted me after I left Madrid, explained everything to me, and his philosophy fits perfectly with my style. And I'm incredibly grateful," Ramon explained AS.

Related Topics

Highlighting the manager's man-management skills, Ramon added: "The way he communicates things. It resonates with everyone. He's got us all hooked, both starters and substitutes, and that's no easy feat. We're all passionate about his ideas, and it's showing."

Liberali shines in Champions League under Fabregas' guidance

For Mattia Liberali, making the stylistic leap from Serie B—following a developmental loan spell in Calabria—to the intensity of Serie A and the UEFA Champions League required expert guidance. Fabregas provided precisely that, instilling immense confidence in the creative midfielder.

Advertisement

During Como's emphatic European victory over Lens, Liberali scored his maiden Champions League goal, capping off an unforgettable week that culminated in his senior Italy call-up by Roberto Mancini.

"It wasn't easy to go from Serie B to the intensity of Serie A and the Champions League," Liberali admitted. "Fabregas is helping me a lot and giving me a lot of confidence. It's going really well with him and also with the fantastic group. So much has happened in a short time, for me it's been a wonderful week, the best of my life."

Advertisement

International recognition and looking to the future

Under Fabregas' meticulous tutelage, Ramon has added six kilos of muscle to cope with the physical demands of Italian football while maintaining his eye for goal, earning his first senior Spain call-up summoned for the first time by head coach de la Fuente. Liberali, meanwhile, aims to bring his club form onto the international stage as Italy prepare for crucial UEFA Nations League tests against France and Belgium.

The international break highlights the club's staggering global footprint with as many as twelve Como players representing their respective national sides. Standing out among the wave of selections are the first senior Italy call-ups for 2007-born Mattia Liberali and 2009-born midfielder Riccardo Cassano. Meanwhile, captain Lucas Da Cunha will once again don the "Blues" shirt following his maiden call-up last month, lining up for France in their fixtures against Italy and Turkey.

Advertisement

Both players acknowledge that working daily under a tactical maestro like Fabregas has accelerated their maturity by years, as Como's elite young talent continues to turn heads across European football.