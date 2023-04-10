Cesar Azpilicueta fuels Luis Enrique to Chelsea rumours: ‘My best games for Spain were with him as coach’

Chris Burton
|
Luis Enrique ChelseaGetty/GOAL
ChelseaPremier LeagueAzpilicuetaLuis Enrique

Cesar Azpilicueta has fuelled the rumours linking Luis Enrique with Chelsea by admitting that he enjoys playing under the Spanish coach.

  • Blues in the market for a new coach
  • Ex-Barca boss in the frame
  • Fellow Spaniard is a big fan

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues find themselves back in the market for a permanent boss after bringing Graham Potter’s tenure at Stamford Bridge to a close after just 31 games. Club legend Frank Lampard has been brought back to west London on an interim basis, with ex-Barcelona and Spain manager Enrique among those said to figure on a lengthy list of candidates for a demanding Premier League post.

WHAT THEY SAID: Chelsea captain Azpilicueta has told EFE when asked if he would like to see a fellow countryman join him in England: “There are parts [of the club] who negotiate, that we trust with doing what is best for the club. We will see what happens.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While batting away questions regarding a big decision for Chelsea, Azpilicueta did hint that he would like to work with Enrique again when adding: “My best games with the national team were with Luis Enrique as coach.”

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Cesar Azpilicueta Chelsea 2022-23Getty

Luis Enrique Spain 2022Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Azpilicueta, who is now 33 years of age, has won 44 caps for Spain – with his international career to date seeing him figure in squads at the 2014, 2018 and 2022 World Cup finals along with the delayed European Championships of 2021.

