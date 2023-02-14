Cesar Azpilicueta has admitted that it has been challenging trying to help Chelsea's new signings settle in after a busy January transfer window.

Azpilicueta opens up on Chelsea changes

Admits it's a 'challenge'

But is excited by the direction of club

WHAT HAPPENED? Following an extremely hectic winter that saw Chelsea sign no less than eight new players in a major spending spree, club captain Azpilicueta has spoken out on life at Stamford Bridge with changes aplenty. Their struggle has been apparent on the pitch, with Graham Potter's side stalling again at the weekend against West Ham, but the veteran Spaniard is confident they can kick into gear.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking in a press conference, Azpilicueta explained: "It's been a bit busier of a January window than before but in my role, I try to help adapt to the team as quickly as possible. In football, you don't get time to start your journey in a new club, country. So I have to help them settle as quickly as possible."

He added: "I think we have exciting times ahead. It's a challenge and it's something I enjoy with my position. I try to show them what Chelsea is about and what we want to win. In my position, we have had a lot of new young players, maybe a different profile to the signings in the past, but it's all about the present and the future. And we want to show we're ready to win trophies."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In his decade at the club, Azpilicueta has seen the good and the bad with Chelsea, lifting two Europa Leagues, a Champions League and two Premier Leagues, while also being a part of stuttering teams in the years gone by. Now 33, he's still playing a vital role under Potter as the Blues try to find their feet under new ownership.

Not only did Chelsea manage to see off competition from Arsenal and Manchester United to loan in Joao Felix - who scored his first Bluesgoal against West Ham - they were also able to snatch Mykhailo Mudryk from under the noses of the Gunners, and ended the month by breaking the British transfer record to sign Enzo Fernandez.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? With the money spent, results must start coming quickly if Potter is to remain in the hot seat at Stamford Bridge. They next face Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League last 16 and are expected to progress.