How to watch Boston Celtics vs Houston Rockets NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Houston Rockets close out their short road swing tonight with a tough test in Beantown against the Boston Celtics.

Houston enters this matchup riding a wave of momentum after notching back-to-back victories. On Wednesday, the Rockets cruised past the Toronto Raptors in a 139-121 shootout, improving to 2-2 on the season and sitting third in the Southwest Division. Kevin Durant led the charge for Clutch City, pouring in 31 points to keep the good vibes rolling.

Boston, meanwhile, seems to be finding its rhythm after a slow start. The Celtics picked up their second win of the year on Wednesday night, rolling past the Cleveland Cavaliers 125-105 at TD Garden. That victory bumped their record to 2-3, placing them third in the Atlantic Division as they look to build some consistency on their home floor.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Boston Celtics vs Houston Rockets NBA game, plus plenty more.

Boston Celtics vs Houston Rockets: Date and tip-off time

The Celtics will face off against the Rockets in an exciting NBA game on Saturday, November 1, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET or 5:00 pm PT at the TD Garden in Boston, MA.

Date Saturday, November 1, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET or 5:00 pm PT Venue TD Garden Location Boston, MA

How to watch Celtics vs Rockets on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Celtics and the Rockets live on SCHN, NBCSB and Fubo (in-market).

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Boston Celtics team news

Jaylen Brown has been the go-to man for the Celtics, pouring in 26.8 points per game while shooting a sizzling 52.2% from the field and nearly 47% from deep. Derrick White continues to shine as a reliable scorer with 17.0 points per game, and Payton Pritchard has taken charge as the primary playmaker, averaging 14.6 points and a team-high 6.0 assists.

Boston’s effort on the glass has also been solid, averaging 44.8 rebounds per game, with Neemias Queta anchoring the interior and pulling down 9.0 boards per contest. Off the bench, sharpshooter Sam Hauser has been a spark plug, contributing 12.8 points while connecting on 45.5% of his threes. The Celtics’ defense has tightened up during their recent win streak, and their improved ball control has made their half-court offense look much more polished and composed.

Houston Rockets team news

On the flip side, Kevin Durant continues to set the tone for Houston, averaging 27.5 points per game on an efficient 52.2% shooting clip and knocking down 84.6% of his free throws. Alperen Sengun has been the team’s heartbeat in the paint, putting up 23.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 7.3 assists a night, showcasing his knack for creating plays and passing out of tight defensive pressure. Jabari Smith Jr. brings balance on the wing, chipping in 15.8 points per game while stretching the floor to give Durant and Sengun more room to work their magic inside.

The Rockets’ overall chemistry is clicking, they’re averaging 47.3 rebounds and 25.5 assists per outing, reflecting sharp ball movement and strong hustle on the boards. Steven Adams remains a rock in the middle, hauling in 10.8 rebounds per game, while the team’s nearly 10 steals a night keep opponents on their toes. Houston’s recent surge has come from a fast-paced, free-flowing offense that thrives in transition and spreads defenses thin.

Boston Celtics vs Houston Rockets head-to-head record

Date Competition Home Team Away Team Score 01/28/25 NBA Boston Celtics Houston Rockets 112 - 114 01/04/25 NBA Houston Rockets Boston Celtics 86 - 109 01/22/24 NBA Houston Rockets Boston Celtics 107 - 116 01/14/24 NBA Boston Celtics Houston Rockets 145 - 113 03/14/23 NBA Houston Rockets Boston Celtics 111 - 109

More NBA news and coverage