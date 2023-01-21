Celtic vs Greenock Morton: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Celtic are set to lock horns with Greenock Morton in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup at Celtic Park on Saturday.
The hosts are unbeaten in their last 16 domestic matches and should comfortably progress to the next round of the cup competition if they play to their potential.
They head into this fixture on the back of a dominating 4-0 win over St. Mirren which saw them extend their lead to nine points over second-placed Rangers in the Scottish Premiership.
Greenock Morton secured their fourth-round spot after beating Queen of the South 4-1. Dougie Imrie's side are doing well in the Scottish Championship and are vying for promotion as they are just six points off the playoff place.
However, their recent form is a concern as they are winless in their last five outings before facing the current Premiership leaders.
Celtic vs Greenock Morton: date & kick-off time
Game:
Celtic vs Greenock Morton
Date:
January 21, 2023
Kick-off:
12:15 pm GMT / 7:15 pm ET / 5:45 pm IST
Venue:
Celtic Park
How to watch Celtic vs Greenock Morton on TV & live stream online
In the United Kingdom (UK), the match will be broadcast on BBC Scotland and can be streamed live on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Web.
In the United States (US), the match will be live-streamed on ESPN+.
In India, the match is unavailable to watch.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
U.S.
N/A
ESPN+
UK
BBC Scotland
BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web
India
N/A
NA
Celtic team news and squad
Celtic are likely to make several changes for this cup game. Scott Bain might start between the sticks with Tomoki Iwata and Yuki Kobayashi at the heart of defence.
Matt O'Riley might be replaced by Aaron Mooy in central midfield.
Celtic possible XI: Bain; Ralston, Kobayashi, Iwata, Johnston; Mooy, Hatate, McGregor; Maeda, Forrest, Furuhashi
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Hart, Bain, Siegrist, Hazard
Defenders
Starfelt, Jenz, Carter-Vickers, Bernabei, Juranovic, Kobayashi. Montgomery
Midfielders
Mooy, Turnbull, Ideguchi, Abildgaard, O'Riley, Robertson, Hatate, Forrest, McGregor
Forwards
Furuhashi, Abada, Maeda, Filipe
Greenock Morton team news and squad
Robbie Muirhead is the top scorer for Morton and will again start up front in a 4-2-3-1 formation. Meanwhile, Jack Baird and Efe Ambrose will pair up at the back.
Possible St Mirren XI: Schwake; Grimshaw, Baird, Ambrose, Strapp; Blues, McGrattan, Roy, Crawford, Miller; Muirhead
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Schwake, Green.
Defenders
Ambrose, Baird, Lithgow, O'Connor, Strapp, Grimshaw, Pigantiello.
Midfielders
Crawford, Gillespie, Blues, King, Miller, McGrattan, Garrity.
Forwards
Muirhead, Quitongo, Roy.