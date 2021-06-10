Celtic confirm appointment of Postecoglou as new manager

The former Australia coach has signed a 12-month rolling contract after leaving Yokohama F. Marinos

Celtic have appointed Ange Postecoglou as the club's new manager on a 12-month rolling contract.

The 55-year-old Australian joins the Scottish giants from Japanese side Yokohama F. Marinos.

He succeeds Neil Lennon as permanent Hoops boss after the Northern Irishman stepped down in February, with John Kennedy taking interim charge for the remainder of the 2020-21 season.

What did Postecoglou say?

Speaking about his appointment, Postecoglou told Celtic's website: “The opportunity that has been given to me is one of the greatest honours in football and the responsibility to lead our magnificent football club into the future is one that I will cherish dearly.

“Celtic is one of THE names in world football, of that there is no doubt – a giant of a club, a proper footballing institution and so much more – real history, real substance, real authenticity and real soul. I know Celtic is a true way of life for so many people and I know the demands which come with this position – I am ready to do all I can to meet those demands.

“I will be doing everything I can to get our great club back on top and, at the same time, deliver the kind of football which our fans appreciate. We want to entertain our fans and we want to win, these are the objectives which I always set myself and which I now begin work on."

Who is Ange Postecoglou?

Postecoglou is a Greek-born former Australia international defender with 25 years of managerial experience.

The vast majority of that has been in Australia, including spells with the Australia U17 and U20 sides, before taking charge of the senior team in 2013. He managed the Socceroos at the 2014 World Cup and led them to success in the Asia Cup the following year, but stepped down shortly after securing qualification for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

From there he moved to Yokohama F. Marinos in December 2017, leading them to the J League title in 2019 - their first Japanese championship in 15 years.

His move to Celtic is only his second job in Europe since a ninth-month spell at Greek side Panachaiki in 2008.

The bigger picture

Celtic have been the dominant force in Scottish football over much of the last decade, winning nine successive league titles.

However, Steven Gerrard has been slowly reviving rivals Rangers over recent years, culminating in a magnificent 2020-21 season that saw them go unbeaten in the Scottish Premiership, racking up 102 points to claim the title by 25 points ahead of Celtic.

The trophy was virtually in their grasp when Lennon stepped down as Celtic boss in February, conceding that he could do no more to prevent the title from heading across Glasgow.

Former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe was reported to be the frontrunner for the job and held several rounds of talks before they collapsed at the end of last month, with the board quickly turning to Postecoglou.

