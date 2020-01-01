Cavani embraces pressure of No.7 shirt at Man Utd as he follows Cantona, Beckham & Ronaldo

The Uruguayan frontman has been handed an iconic jersey at Old Trafford, and he intends to do it justice by proving his worth for the Red Devils

Edinson Cavani is embracing the pressure of being ’s new No.7, with the Uruguayan eager to build on the legacy of iconic predecessors George Best, Eric Cantona, David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo.

A legendary jersey has been handed to a new arrival at Old Trafford.

Fresh from being snapped up as a free agent, Cavani has been charged with the task of filling some sizeable boots at the Theatre of Dreams.

He is, at 33 years of age, experienced enough to take that challenge in his stride.

The former and star is confident that he can justify the faith shown in him, with Cavani intending to succeed where fellow South Americans Angel Di Maria and Alexis Sanchez failed.

“It’s a fantastic challenge, and an exciting responsibility too, which I’m accepting with the best will in the world, and like I said, I’ll be working really hard to perform at my very best so I can leave that number, that shirt, just how it was left by those players you just mentioned,” Cavani told United's official website of following in the footsteps of Beckham and co.

“It’s a great number, I got to wear it with the national team as well. But I honestly believe that the number you wear is more of an off-the-field thing. That’s where it counts for more.

“I know that once you’re out on the pitch, the number you have on your shirt has no influence.

“But when you get the chance to pull on the No.7 shirt at Manchester United, which has been worn by some top, top players who have been legends here in this country and at this club, it really is a nice responsibility to have.

“I enjoy challenges and, as I said to you, I hope that I can do it great justice and leave it in as high regard as the many great players who have worn this shirt before me.”

Cavani was acquired by United on transfer deadline day, despite having been in the free agent pool since severing ties with PSG in July.

He admits to having received several other offers, with seemingly leading the chase for his signature at one stage, but is delighted to be opening a new chapter in his distinguished career with a Premier League heavyweight.

“Yes, we did have a lot of different options, [even] at a time when things aren’t so easy, neither in sport nor in the world in general,” Cavani added.

“I was very attracted by the chance to play in English football, and what’s more, for Manchester United, so that was a really big attraction for me, and a huge motivation too, because I feel that I still have a big desire to compete, to work hard and to give the best of myself.

“Let’s hope that I can be up to the task and can represent this club, and along with everyone, help take it to the top.”