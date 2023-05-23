Heartbreak for Catarina Macario! USWNT star confirms ACL injury will rule her out of Women's World Cup

USWNT star Catarina Macario has confirmed that she will not play at the Women's World Cup this summer.

Macario has missed season after ACL injury

Confirms she will miss World Cup for USWNT

Set to join Chelsea this summer

WHAT HAPPENED? The Lyon forward has missed the entirety of the European club season after rupturing her ACL in a dead rubber at the end of the 2021-22 campaign. She had hoped to return in time to feature for the United States in Australia and New Zealand, but has now confirmed that she will miss the World Cup.

WHAT THEY SAID: ﻿"While I'm excited and super optimistic about my future as a footballer, I'm sad to share that I won't be physically ready for selection to our U.S. World Cup team. The desire to return to play for my club and country has driven my training and fueled my everyday life," she wrote on Instagram.

"However, what's most important right now is my health and getting fit and ready for my next club season. I am eternally grateful to Aspetar Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Hospital for always supporting me and guiding me in my rehab, and to U.S. Soccer and Vlatko Andonovski for prioritizing my long-term health over any individual and collective ambitions. I'll be cheering hard for my teammates at the World Cup, and I look forward to dedicating myself to fight to earn a spot for what I hope will be a long future on the U.S. national team."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Macario is out of contract at Lyon at the end of the season and it is expected that she will join Chelsea on a free transfer. Prior to her injury, she helped the French side secure a league and European double, netting in her side's Champions League final victory over Barcelona.

WHAT NEXT? Andonovski is under significant pressure heading into the tournament and will now have to contend with losing one of his star players. Meanwhile, Macario could link up with Canada star Ashley Lawrence at Chelsea next season, with the Blues closing in on signing the Paris Saint-Germain defender.