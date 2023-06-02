Manchester United midfielder Casemiro insists he has "never" had an argument with co-star Bruno Fernandes despite apparent clashes between the pair.

Casemiro & Bruno clashed on field

Brazilian denies they argued

Spoke of his respect for Fernandes

WHAT HAPPENED? Casemiro and Fernandes were seen in an apparent disagreement after they helped United to a 2-0 win against Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final in February. Then, Casemiro confronted his Portuguese team-mate at the end of a Premier League win against Aston Villa at Old Trafford in April. However, the Brazil international insists he was having a constructive conversation with his fellow midfielder on both occasions and spoke of his respect for Fernandes.

WHAT THEY SAID: “We could spend all day talking about how good Bruno is but to be honest - and I say this to him - I expect a great deal from him because, in my eyes, he’s one of the most important players in the team,” Casemiro told The Telegraph. “So, when he misses a chance, when one of his passes goes astray, we always want him to do everything perfectly. But these are normal conversations. I’ve never had an argument with Bruno – the opposite in fact. I just always demand a lot from him, and he demands a lot from me too. Behind the scenes too, sometimes we’ll say to each other: ‘You could have scored, you could have done better there, because you’ve got the quality to do it’.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Casemiro has been a vital component for United alongside Fernandes. The 31-year-old was signed from Real Madrid last summer and has made 50 appearances in all competitions, scoring four goals to help United to the Carabao Cup trophy, a third place finish in the Premier League and the FA Cup.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Casemiro will hope to make it a double with United when they take on Manchester City in the FA Cup on Saturday.