Cape Verde FIFA World Cup 2026 TV Schedule: Live streams, channels, full fixture list, dates, kick-off times

Cape Verde FIFA World Cup 2026 TV broadcasts
To watch local broadcasts from abroad using a VPN, connect to a server in Cape Verde and stream World Cup matches live on SuperSport and New World TV.
Who is showing FIFA World Cup 2026 on TV in Cape Verde?
In Cape Verde, the official broadcast rights for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup are managed through pan-African sports networks.
Here is exactly how you can catch the tournament:
- Pay TV:SuperSport and New World TV are the primary official regional broadcasters. You can watch the matches on these channels via satellite television platforms like DStv.
- Live Streaming: If you prefer watching online or on mobile devices, you can stream the action through the respective digital services of these providers, such as the DStv Stream app.