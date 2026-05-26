Cape Verde FIFA World Cup 2026 TV Schedule: Live streams, channels, full fixture list, dates, kick-off times

Cape Verde FIFA World Cup 2026 TV broadcasts

To watch local broadcasts from abroad using a VPN, connect to a server in Cape Verde and stream World Cup matches live on SuperSport and New World TV.

Who is showing FIFA World Cup 2026 on TV in Cape Verde?

In Cape Verde, the official broadcast rights for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup are managed through pan-African sports networks.

Here is exactly how you can catch the tournament: