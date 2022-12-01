Canada vs Morocco: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Canada against Morocco on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom, Africa & India.

Morocco face Canada at the Al Thumama Stadium on Thursday with their hopes of reaching the 2022 World Cup knockout stages well and truly alive. The final matchday remains extremely tight and barring Canada, all three teams have the possibility to qualify, albeit at the expense of one another.

The equation remains simple for Morocco as they just need a draw to progress. However, if they are defeated things get complicated for Achraf Hakimi and co. In that case, Belgium must lose the other tie against Croatia in order for them to progress, or if Croatia loses, then they must do so by two more goals than Morocco. The Atlas Lions are yet to concede in this World Cup and if they play to their potential then qualification should not be a problem.

On the other hand, Canada will be playing for pride as they have already been knocked out after losing two games against Croatia and Belgium respectively.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK, Africa and India as well as how to stream live online.

Canada vs Morocco: D ate & kick-off time

Game: Canada vs Morocco Date: December 1, 2022 Kick-off: 10 am ET / 3 pm GMT / 5 pm CAT / 8:30 pm IST Venue: Al Thumama Stadium Stream: fuboTV (start with a free trial)

How to watch Canada vs Morocco on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game on Fox Sports (English) and Telemundo (Spanish).

BBC Two is showing the clash in the United Kingdom (UK), with streaming via BBC iPlayer.

In India, the Sports18 network has the rights to show World Cup games on TV, with streaming services on JioCinema.

Region TV channel Live stream U.S. Fox Sports, Telemundo fuboTV UK BBC Two BBC iPlayer India Sports18 SD/HD, MTV HD JioCinema Africa SuperSport SuperSport

Canada squad & team news

Canada have an entirely fit squad ahead of this fixture. With nothing at stake, coach John Herdman might decide to field some fringe players.

Ismael Kone might be handed a start, while Junior Hoillet could be reinstated to the starting XI in place of Cyle Larin.

Canada possible XI: Clair; Johnston, Steven Vitoria, Miller, Adekugbe; Buchanan, Kone, Eustaquio, Hoilett; Davies, David

Position Players Goalkeepers Paternis, Borjan, St Clair Defenders Johnson, Adekugbe, Miller, Vitoria, Laryea, Cornelius, Waterman Midfielders Piette, Eustaquio, Hutchinson, Kaye, Osorio, Wotherspoon, Fraser, Kone Forwards Cavallini, Hoilett, Buchanan, Larin, Davies, David, Millar, Ugbo

Morocco squad and team news

Yassine Bounou could not take the field against Belgium after feeling unwell. He is expected to make a comeback. Other than that, Walid Regraui is unlikely to make any changes to the team that won against Belgium.

Morocco possible XI: Bounou; Hakimi, Aguerd, Saiss, Mazraoui; Amrabat, Ounahi, Amallah; Ziyech, En-Nesyri, Boufal