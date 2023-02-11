Canada Soccer threatens to sue women's players if they go on strike for SheBelieves Cup as row escalates

The situation between Canada Soccer and the women's national team is becoming increasingly tense with participation in the SheBelieves Cup in doubt.

Canada Soccer threatens players

Team willing to go on strike

SheBelieves Cup participation in doubt

WHAT HAPPENED? Canada Soccer has threatened to sue the Canadian Soccer Players' Association and any players who go on strike during the upcoming SheBelieves Cup, according to TSN reporter Rick Westhead. The update comes after a joint statement between the Canadian Soccer Players' Association and the team was released revealing their outrage at the "significant cuts to the national team programs for 2023."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The players have already received backing from Canada's men's team who issued a statement offering their support. USWNT star Megan Rapinoe has also offered assistance in a post on Instagram stories. "Let us know how we can be supportive," she wrote.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Canada captain Christine Sinclair has already told TSN she will not play for her country as things stand.

"We all represent this country proudly. We've shared some of the greatest moments together. But to not feel that support from your own federation has been hard in the past," she said. "But it's gotten to a point where, at least for me personally, until this is resolved I can't represent this federation. I'm such a competitor, that breaks my heart and kills me."

IN ONE PHOTO:

Sinclair, the captain of the highly-regarded squad, has said she can't play for Canada until the current situation is resolved.

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Canada are due to play the United States in the SheBelieves Cup on February 16, but it's still unclear if the game will go ahead.