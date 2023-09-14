Homecoming! Canada international Junior Hoilett leaves Reading to join Vancouver Whitecaps in MLS

Canada international Junior Hoilett has returned to his homeland after signing for Vancouver Whitecaps, it has been confirmed.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 33-year-old has signed a contract that runs until the end of the MLS season. The winger first left Canada to join Blackburn at the age of 13 and has never played for a club in his homeland, but will soon join up with this Whitecaps team-mates.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Whitecaps are currently sixth in the Western Conference and sit 10 points behind leaders St Louis City, who have played two more matches.

He told the club's website: "I’m super excited to be here in Vancouver, where I shared many great memories at BC Place in front of amazing fans. I can’t wait to make new memories and help this team achieve our goals for the remainder of the year."

WHAT NEXT? The Whitecaps are in action again this weekend when they take on fellow Canadian side Toronto.