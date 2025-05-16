How to buy tickets to the Conference League Final 2025: Ticket prices, resale tickets & more info

All you need to know about securing tickets to one of the biggest European finals of the season

The curtain closes on a scintillating UEFA Conference League season in the Polish city of Wroclaw on May 28 as Chelsea go head-to-head with Real Betis for European glory. It may not be the continent’s premier club competition (or second best), but European silverware is always a highly prized commodity and gives clubs (and their fans) a huge boost at the end of a long and strenuous campaign. The winners this season will qualify to enter the league phase of the 2025–26 UEFA Europa League. A European football match underneath the lights is always electric, but when it's a Final, that intensity is multiplied hugely. Why not purchase a match ticket, get along to Wroclaw and immerse yourself in a once-in-a-lifetime football experience?

This may be only the 4th season of Europe's newest club competition, but all the previous three Finals have been nail-biting thrillers with just a single goal separating the sides. West Ham became the first English club to lift the Conference League trophy when beating Fiorentina in the 2023 Final. Chelsea will be aiming to follow in their fellow Londoners’ footsteps. Amazingly though, no Spanish side had progressed past the last-16 stage of the Conference League prior to this season, so Real Betis are blazing a trail for La Liga outfits in the competition.

It's been a trailblazing campaign for Real Betis in general. While the Los Verdiblancos have claimed domestic honours in the recent past, winning the Copa del Rey in 2022, the Spanish side had never made it to the quarter-finals of a European competition before this season. Chelsea in comparison are European veterans, and this will be the 12th occasion they’ve challenged for continental silverware. In six of the previous eleven Finals the Londoners have competed in, they have reigned supreme; the UEFA Champions League in 2012 and 2021, the Cup Winners' Cup in 1971 and 1998, and the UEFA Europa League in 2013 and 2019. A further incentive for Chelsea is that they will become the first club to win all four major European trophies if they clinch the Conference League crown on Polish soil.

The clubs have met only twice before, both times during the 2005-06 UEFA Champions League group stage. Chelsea cruised to a 4-0 victory at home, with goals from Didier Drogba, Ricardo Carvalho, Joe Cole, and Hernan Crespo, before losing 1-0 away. Chelsea would qualify for the round of 16 by finishing second in the group, while Betis finished third and entered the UEFA Cup, which would be won by their city rivals, Sevilla.

Let GOAL bring you all the vital ticket information you need regards the UEFA Conference League Final this May, including how much they cost and how you can guarantee yourself a seat at one of the standout footballing occasions of the year.

When is the Conference League Final 2025?

When: Wednesday, May 28 Kick-off: 9 pm CET (8pm BST) Where: Wroclaw Stadium, Wroclaw, Poland

The Wrocław Stadium in Wrocław (known as the Tarczynski Arena for sponsorship reasons) is the home of Slask Wrocław, who play in the Polish Ekstraklasa. The stadium opened in 2011 and has a 42,771 capacity. The venue memorably hosted matches at UEFA Euro 2012. This will be the third UEFA club final to be held in Poland after the country staged the Europa League finals in 2015 (Sevilla vs Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk) and 2021 (Villarreal vs Manchester United).

Conference League Final 2025 tickets: How much do they cost?

‘Fans First’ tickets are made exclusively available for Chelsea and Real Betis supporters and cost from €25. The remaining tickets are offered for sale to fans worldwide, with prices ranging from €45 for ‘Category 3’ seats to €190 for ‘Category 1’ ones. Tickets can also be sourced from resale sites like StubHub and range from €400 for 'Category 3' locations to €8,100 for 'Hospitality Club' offers.

How to buy Conference League Final 2025 tickets

A total of 35,000 tickets out of 41,300 are available directly for fans and the general public to purchase. Chelsea and Real Betis receive 12,500 tickets each, while the remaining tickets are offered for sale to fans worldwide via UEFA.com/tickets. The sale and allocation process for tickets reserved for the fans of the finalist teams is being arranged directly with the clubs involved. The remaining tickets outside these allocations are for the local organising structure, UEFA’s member national associations, commercial partners, broadcasters, and UEFA.

In addition, fans can purchase seats on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels. StubHub is a legitimate merchant in the ticket resale marketplace and a safe place for fans to buy tickets. StubHub's website guarantees that you will get tickets in time for the event you are attending and a valid entry ticket.

Just follow these steps on how to use StubHub, and you’ll be all set in no time.

Step 1: Create an account

It’s quick and worth it! Having an account lets you keep track of your purchases, so you always know what’s happening with your tickets. How to sign up: Head over to the StubHub International website. Click “Sign In” at the top of the page. When the login window pops up, scroll down and click “Sign Up”. Fill in your first and last name and email, and create a password – or make it even easier by signing up with Facebook, Google, or Apple. Hit “Sign Up”, and you’re good to go!

Step 2: Find the match you want to go to

Just type the team’s name in the search bar (or if you’ve got a specific city in mind instead, you can add that). You can use the filters under your profile icon to sort by city and date, so you can find a game that fits your plans perfectly.

Step 3: Pick your tickets

You'll see all available tickets once you’re on the team's page. These listings update all the time, so if you spot a good deal, don’t think twice – someone else might grab it first! When you’re ready, select the tickets you want and hit “Buy Now”.

Step 4: Time to check out

Before you lock in your purchase, take a quick moment to review all the details – especially the delivery method and estimated arrival date. Got a promo code? Click “Manage Discounts” to apply it. Now, choose your payment method: Credit or debit card, PayPal (instalments available if eligible), Apple Pay or Google Pay. Once everything looks good, confirm and hit “Buy Now”. That’s it! Your tickets are officially booked. You’ll get a notification once they’re ready or on their way. Enjoy the match!

How to watch or stream the Conference League Final 2025

If you’re unable to buy Conference League Final tickets, the match will be shown live on TNT Sports in the UK. You can live stream on discovery+ and watch via TNT Sports' TV channels on Sky, BT and Virgin Media platforms. Discovery+ Premium is £29.99 per month and available on a monthly rolling contract. This includes TNT Sports and other entertainment channels. Existing BT broadband customers can access TNT Sports for £20 per month. The package consists of TNT Sports and Discovery+.

Spanish soccer fans can watch the Conference League Final on Movistar’s relaunched over-the-top (OTT) streaming service, which also features coverage of major sports properties such as LaLiga and the National Basketball Association (NBA). Movistar+ will continue to provide exclusive coverage of UEFA club competitions until at least 2027 and costs €13 per month.