Burnley appoint former CSKA Moscow and Basel boss Fabio Celestini as their new head coach four days after sacking Nicky Hayen

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Burnley have appointed Fabio Celestini as their new head coach, four days after sacking Nicky Hayen. The former CSKA Moscow and Basel boss takes over a side who sit 22nd in the Championship with just one league win to their name this season, and the Swiss will be in the dugout for the first time when the Clarets host Portsmouth at Turf Moor on Saturday.

Advertisement

Burnley turn to Celestini after Hayen exit

Celestini has been confirmed as Burnley's new head coach, with the Clarets moving quickly to replace Hayen, who was dismissed on Saturday following a 4-1 defeat at Lincoln City. According to the Press Association, the club have not disclosed the length of the Swiss coach's contract.

Burnley have won only one of their 12 league games since being relegated from the Premier League, leaving them 22nd in the Championship. In a statement announcing the appointment, the club said Celestini "arrives with a proven capacity to win and to adapt to different football environments".

Diego López hails Celestini's determination

The move also ends speculation linking Steven Gerrard with the vacancy, after the former Rangers boss was installed as the bookmakers' favourite following Hayen's departure. Burnley's chief football officer Diego López, who only arrived at the club himself this week, believes the club have found the right man.

López said: "Fabio brings the passion, experience and knowledge we were looking for. He showed extraordinary determination and conviction to come to Burnley. We want people who truly want to be here and help this club grow. Fabio is a clear example of that."

Advertisement Advertisement

Celestini's Basel turnaround offers Burnley hope

Celestini's most recent job was at CSKA Moscow, whom he left in May, and he has also managed Swiss sides Lugano, Luzern, Sion and Basel. His time at Basel stands out, having taken the club from the bottom of the table to a league and cup double within 18 months.

Related Topics

Next matches BUR Championship 11:00 POR

The new boss is under no illusions about the task at Turf Moor. Speaking to Burnley's official website, Celestini said: "I look at Burnley and I see a club with big potential and players with real quality, who can help us achieve our supporters' ambitions. I know the situation we are in, and I have lived it before. Our supporters deserve to see a team playing with belief from the first whistle."

Portsmouth test awaits Burnley's new boss

Celestini, who spent 10 years as a player in France and Spain and won 35 caps for Switzerland, will take charge of his first match on Saturday, when Burnley host Portsmouth at Turf Moor.

Advertisement

A positive result would give the Clarets a much-needed lift as they try to climb out of the relegation zone.



