Bundesliga top scorers 2022-23: Fullkrug, Nkunku, and Musiala lead goal scoring charts

Which player will end up winning the 'Torjägerkanone' this season?

The Bundesliga is one of the best leagues in Europe and has produced its fair share of prolific goal scorers. Players like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Robert Lewandowski and Erling Haaland to name a few have taken the league by storm in the last decade or so with their sheer goal scoring prowess.

This season, it will be interesting to see who gets their hands on the Bundesliga golden boot after the aforementioned Haaland and Lewandowski moved on.

After helping Werder Bremen achieve promotion to the first division, Niclas Fullkrug is firing on all cylinders early one, while the MVP from the 2021-22 season, RB Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku, is also among the top goal scorers this season.

GOAL brings you a rundown of the leading goal scorers in Bundesliga across the 2022-23 season.

Bundesliga top scorers 2022-23

Pos Player Club Goals 1 Niclas Fullkrug Freiburg 8 =2 Sheraldo Becker Union Berlin 7 =2 Christopher Nkunku RB Leipzig 6 4 Jamal Musiala Bayern Munich 5 =5 Sadio Mane Bayern Munich 4 =5 Leroy Sane Bayern Munich 4 =5 Daichi Kamada Eintracht Frankfurt 4 =5 Marcus Thuram Borussia Monchengladbach 4 =5 Michael Gregoritsch Freiburg 4 =5 Ermedin Demirovic Augsburg 4 =5 Jeremie Frimpong Bayer Leverkusen 4

Who finished as the Bundesliga top scorer last season?

Lewandowski, who now plays for Barcelona in LaLiga, was the recipient of the Torjägerkanone (which means "top scorer cannon") seven times in his illustrious Bundesliga career, five of which came in succession in the last five seasons.

Getty Images

The Polish striker scored 35 goals in 34 appearances in the 2021-22 season, leading Bayern to their 10th successive league title.

Lewandowski finished his Bundesliga career with with 312 goals in 384 appearances, finishing second behind Gerd Muller in the Bundesliga all-time goal scoring list.