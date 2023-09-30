Smoke and mirrors! Bukayo Saka & Declan Rice both start for Arsenal at Bournemouth despite manager Mikel Arteta claiming injury concerns

Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice have been named in Arsenal's starting lineup against Bournemouth despite Mikel Arteta claiming they were injured.

Saka, Rice start for Arsenal

Arteta confirmed the duo did not train due to injury

Saliba starts as well while Trossard starts on the bench

WHAT HAPPENED? Despite missing training ahead of the Bournemouth clash due to injuries, the duo of Rice and Saka has been named in the Gunners' starting lineup by manager Arteta on Saturday.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rice did not train the entire week after picking up an injury in the north London derby last week while Saka missed the midweek Carabao Cup clash against Brentford. Among the other injured stars, Leandro Trossard has been named among the subs while William Saliba starts alongside Gabriel in central defence. Only Gabriel Martinelli has not been named in the matchday squad.

Article continues below

IN A PHOTO:

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? After facing the Cherries on Saturday, Arsenal will travel to France where they face Lens in the Champions League on Tuesday.