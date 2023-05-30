- Liverpool & Barca want Guimaraes
- Newcastle willing to offer bumper contract
- Midfielder has enjoyed excellent season
WHAT HAPPENED? The two European heavyweights are both keen to add the Brazilian to their ranks this summer, but the Magpies are preparing a bumper contract to convince him to remain at St James' Park. GOAL understands that Newcastle are willing to make their star midfielder among the top-five highest-paid players in the Premier League to fend off interest from other clubs.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The player's representatives have already warned the Magpies of the interest in their client. However, it is believed that Guimaraes would favour a contract renewal as he is currently happy in the North East.
AND WHAT'S MORE: The 25-year-old played a vital role in helping Eddie Howe's side secure a top-four finish during the 2022-23 season, making 40 appearances in all competitions and racking up 10 goal involvements (five goals, five assists). He arrived at the club from Lyon in January 2022 in a £34.5 million ($42.8m) deal and his value has skyrocketed since.
WHAT NEXT? Liverpool and Barca are both eager to reinvigorate their midfields this summer. Meanwhile, Guimaraes is set for a speculation-filled few months while he makes a decision regarding his future.