'Brighton put their trust in me' - Levi Colwill says permanent move is possible as he considers Chelsea future after loan spell

Levi Colwill says he wants to repay the trust Brighton have shown in him as he prepares to decide his future after a season on loan from Chelsea.

Colwill shining at Brighton

Defender on loan until summer

Has not made decision on future

WHAT HAPPENED? Colwill has blossomed into a key figure since joining Brighton last summer, making 21 appearances to help them secure a spot in next season's Europa League. The Seagulls hope to convince him to stay beyond the summer, but he could decide to try to establish himself as a first-team regular at Chelsea next season.

The 20-year-old says his future is yet to be decided but admitted that he will consider continuing his career at Brighton after a solid year with the club.

WHAT THEY SAID: “Brighton have done a lot for me. They put their trust in me when others didn’t and I’m a person that loves to repay that. We’ll see," he told The Athletic. “I don’t know what is going to happen [at Chelsea]. I’m still here until the end of the season. I just focus on that, then I’ve got the [Under 21 Euros with England] in the summer. After that, we’ll see what happens and go from there."

He added: "Who knows, we’ll see what happens in the summer. I love the Brighton fans, I love everything about [the club]. I’ll take that into consideration."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Colwill came through the Chelsea youth academy before being sent to Brighton for a year. He is yet to make his senior debut for the London club, however, the club are keen for him to be part of the first-team squad next season despite interest from Liverpool and Manchester City.

Brighton coach Roberto De Zerbi has made clear he wants Colwill to stay, saying he wants to "work with him for another two, three, four years, because it’s difficult to find another left centre-back with his quality."

WHAT NEXT? Colwill will play his last game on loan at Brighton on Sunday when they meet Aston Villa in the final game of the season.