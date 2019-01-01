Women's World Cup
Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton Premier League fixtures: Full 2019-20 match schedule

Big changes are expected at the south-coast side this season, with a new manager being appointed ahead of the campaign

Despite avoiding relegation, Brighton enter the 2019-20 Premier League season with a new manager, having parted ways with Chris Hughton.

Former Swansea City boss Graham Potter will take charge of the Seagulls in what is his first Premier League gig and the aim will to be to improve on a 17th-place finish.

Potter’s first game as Brighton manager will be away from home as he will take his new team to Vicarage Road to meet Watford on the opening day on August 10.

That game is followed by back-to-back home fixtures against West Ham and Southampton before the opening month ends with a trip to champions Manchester City.

A first meeting of the season with rivals Crystal Palace is set for December 14 at Selhurst Park and Boxing Day will serve up another trip to London as Brighton will face Tottenham.

Brighton will end 2019 with a home game against Bournemouth and start 2020 at the AMEX Stadium, too, as Chelsea make the trip down to the south coast.

Palace will be in town at the end of February, while April looks a potentially tricky month for Brighton as they will play Manchester United, Liverpool and Man City at home.

Their final home match of the season is against Newcastle and the campaign will end with an away game at Burnley on May 17.

Brighton's full 2019-20 Premier League fixture list can be found below.

Brighton Premier League 2019-20 fixtures

Date Time Match
10/08/2019 15:00 Watford v Brighton
17/08/2019 15:00 Brighton v West Ham United
24/08/2019 15:00 Brighton v Southampton
31/08/2019 15:00 Manchester City v Brighton
14/09/2019 15:00 Brighton v Burnley
21/09/2019 15:00 Newcastle United v Brighton
28/09/2019 15:00 Chelsea v Brighton
05/10/2019 15:00 Brighton v Tottenham Hotspur
19/10/2019 15:00 Aston Villa v Brighton
26/10/2019 15:00 Brighton v Everton
02/11/2019 15:00 Brighton v Norwich City
09/11/2019 15:00 Manchester United v Brighton
23/11/2019 15:00 Brighton v Leicester City
30/11/2019 15:00 Liverpool v Brighton
03/12/2019 19:45 Arsenal v Brighton
07/12/2019 15:00 Brighton v Wolverhampton
14/12/2019 15:00 Crystal Palace v Brighton
21/12/2019 15:00 Brighton v Sheffield United
26/12/2019 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton
28/12/2019 15:00 Brighton v A.F.C. Bournemouth
01/01/2020 15:00 Brighton v Chelsea
11/01/2020 15:00 Everton v Brighton
18/01/2020 15:00 Brighton v Aston Villa
21/01/2020 19:45 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Brighton
01/02/2020 15:00 West Ham United v Brighton
08/02/2020 15:00 Brighton v Watford
22/02/2020 15:00 Sheffield United v Brighton
29/02/2020 15:00 Brighton v Crystal Palace
07/03/2020 15:00 Wolverhampton v Brighton
14/03/2020 15:00 Brighton v Arsenal
21/03/2020 15:00 Leicester City v Brighton
04/04/2020 15:00 Brighton v Manchester United
11/04/2020 15:00 Norwich City v Brighton
18/04/2020 15:00 Brighton v Liverpool
25/04/2020 15:00 Brighton v Manchester City
02/05/2020 15:00 Southampton v Brighton
09/05/2020 15:00 Brighton v Newcastle United
17/05/2020 15:00 Burnley v Brighton

