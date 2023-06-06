Brenden Aaronson, close those legs! USMNT star among most nutmegged players in Premier League during 2022-23 season

Brendan Madden
Brenden Aaronson befuddled Leeds 2022-23Getty Images
B. AaronsonPremier LeagueD. BurnBruno Fernandes

USMNT midfielder Brenden Aaronson appeared on a list of the most nutmegged players in the Premier League.

  • Burn tops most nutmegged
  • Gibbs-White and Iwobi inflict most embarrassment
  • Aaronson stung four times

WHAT HAPPENED? Data and analytics company StatsBomb published their end-of-season list of those who are most proficient at threading the ball through an opponent's legs and those who most often have the ignominy inflicted upon them.

THE RESULTS: Topping the list of those dishing it out are Nottingham Forest's trickster-in-chief Morgan Gibbs-White and Everton's fleet-footed Alex Iwobi. Predictable names such as James Maddison, Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes fill out the list alongside Joao Felix who managed the feat an impressive seven times despite limited playing time.

Aaronson will shudder see his name on the list of those who've been on the wrong end of one of football's most simple but enduringly humiliating acts but he'll draw some solace in the fact that his figure is half of that than the league's leader, Newcastle's Dan Burn.

Most nutmegs Most nutmegged
Morgan Gibbs-White8Dan Burn8
Alex Iwobi8Pascal Gross6
Mathias Jensen7Youri Tielemans5
Joao Felix7Lewis Cook5
James Maddison7Ryan Christie4
Bruno Fernandes7Brenden Aaronson4
Marcus Rashford7Antonee Robinson4
Joao Cancelo 6Mikkel Damsgaard4
Brenden Aaronson 2022-23GettyMorgan Gibbs-WhiteGettyDan Burn dance Newcastle 2022-23Sky Sports

DID YOU KNOW? There's no agreement over where one of playground football's most beloved piece of terminology came from. One school of thought suggest the phrase came from the Cockney rhyming slang for legs, while another theory relates to the tricks played in the once lucrative export trade for nutmeg. Whatever the truth, Aaronson and his fellow victims will be sure to spend the close season working on ways of keeping those legs a little closer together.

Editors' Picks