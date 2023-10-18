Why is Brenden Aaronson struggling at Union Berlin? USMNT star told 'he’s not up at that level' amid slow start to Bundesliga life

USMNT midfielder Brenden Aaronson has failed to make an impact in Bundesliga since completing a loan move from Leeds United to Union Berlin.

Aaronson struggling for game time at Union Berlin

Joined the club on loan from Leeds

Failed to adapt to Bundesliga's physicality

WHAT HAPPENED? The 22-year-old has made just eight appearances for his new club thus far and featured in their starting lineup only thrice. It is evident that Aaronson is struggling to adjust to the new conditions in the Bundesliga at the moment.

According to BILD reporter Paul Gorgas (via Leeds Live), the USMNT star has failed to adjust to the level of physicality in the German league despite coming from the Premier League. While the player's technical ability is unquestionable, he needs to work on the physical part of his game.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gorgas further added that getting a red card in just his second appearance for the club did not go down well with Union Berlin boss Urs Fischer who is known to be a strict disciplinarian. The former Leeds player also missed a couple of sitters in the team's last two matches against Braga and Dortmund, respectively which further affected his reputation within the team.

Article continues below

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? The Iron Ones will be next seen in action against Stuttgart in the Bundesliga on Saturday.