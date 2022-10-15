Brazil striker Richarlison injured with Tottenham one month before World Cup

Tottenham attacker Richarlison had to be substituted against Everton on Saturday after he suffered an apparent leg injury.

Richarlison went down early in second half

Had to be replaced by Yves Bissouma

Went straight down tunnel

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilian went down early in the second half of the Premier League clash against his former side and had to receive treatment before he was replaced by Yves Bissouma after 52 minutes. Richarlison walked straight down the tunnel when he left the field.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The attacker will be hoping the injury is not too serious as the World Cup approaches. The 25-year-old is fighting for a place in the Brazil squad for the tournament next month, and it has looked increasingly likely that he could take on a starting role.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT THEY SAID: Spurs coach Antonio Conte said after the game: "We don’t know, we hope it is not so serious he felt a problem in his calf. He will have an MRI to understand it tomorrow, we hope it is not serious."

WHAT NEXT FOR TOTTENHAM? Conte will hope Richarlison's injury is not severe so that he can call on him to feature in the clash against Manchester United at Old Trafford on October 19