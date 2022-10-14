Brazil icon Ronaldo reveals he almost bought Brentford & could have been a Premier League owner

Chris Burton|
Ronaldo BrentfordGetty/GOAL
Premier LeagueBrentfordBrazil

Brazil legend Ronaldo has revealed that he came close to putting a takeover deal in place for Brentford before eventually buying into Real Valladolid.

  • World Cup winner has moved into ownership
  • Boasts stakes in Brazilian, Spanish and American teams
  • Considered buying a Championship club

WHAT HAPPENED? The iconic former frontman has made a move into club ownership since hanging up his boots, with a controlling stake also acquired at Cruzeiro in his homeland. There was a point when he was looking at buying into an English team, with sights set on those competing at a Championship level, and Brentford were one of those he considered before turning attention elsewhere.

WHAT THEY SAID: Ronaldo has told Good Morning Britain when pressed on how close he came to landing a side that is now established in the Premier League: “Before I bought Real Valladolid, I was looking around in Europe and actually was living in London for three years, and was looking at many opportunities in London. I think it was a mistake not doing it, but for now it's too expensive. I was very close to buying Brentford five or six years ago. I was very close to doing the deal. They are doing very well... but now I have two clubs, two problems, and I don't have any peace at weekends!”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: World Cup winner Ronaldo has also invested in American outfit Fort Lauderdale, with a minority stake held in the NASL side, and is currently in the process of promoting his upcoming DAZN documentary - The Phenomenon: The Rise, Fall, and Redemption of Ronaldo.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Ronaldo ValladolidLaLiga

Ronaldo Brazil World Cup 2002

Brentford Stadium generalGetty

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? Valladolid won promotion back into La Liga last season, and now sit 13th in the Spanish top flight, while Cruzeiro claimed the Serie B title in October of this year as they bounced back into the top tier of Brazilian football.

Who will win the English Premier League this season?

31657 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who will win the English Premier League this season?

  • 6%Liverpool
  • 13%Manchester United
  • 54%Manchester City
  • 27%Other team
31657 Votes
Pick your team and try to win the Premier League only on FIFA 23!
BUY FIFA 23 NOW

Editors' Picks