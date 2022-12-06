'Brazil play the same way as us!' - Van Gaal calls out 'strange' Selecao praise & insists Netherlands boast 'best World Cup moment'

Louis van Gaal is baffled by the special praise Brazil are receiving, as he believes they "play the same way" as his Netherlands side.

Van Gaal downplays Brazil's victory over South Korea

Says World Cup's best moment belongs to the Netherlands

Believes the Dutch have a score to settle with Argentina

WHAT HAPPENED? Van Gaal, who has been criticised by the Dutch media for his style of play in the World Cup, has claimed that Brazil operate in a similar fashion while downplaying their 4-1 rout of South Korea. Brazil's third goal against the Asian giants was the best of the lot as Richarlison finished off a fine team move. However, the Netherlands manager feels that his team's opening goal against the USMNT was "more beautiful" as they produced a thrilling display of one-touch football before Denzel Dumfries set up Memphis Depay.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I also saw a piece of Brazil yesterday, they actually play the same football as the Dutch national team. They play from a compact defense and switch very quickly," Van Gaal told ESPN.

"The strange thing is that I then read in the media - from my friends - that it was sparkling football, while we also did that. We also scored that way. The goal was much nicer: that was a team goal. That rises above everything. That is the best moment of this World Cup. Twenty times overplayed at high speed, it was really a super goal.''

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Van Gaal's side are set to face Argentina in the quarter-finals and the coach is looking to "settle scores" as the reigning Copa America champions knocked Oranje out on penalties in the 2014 semi-finals. "We are already in the quarter-final,'' he added. ''Argentina is of course the country that eliminated us last time via penalties. We still have a score to settle.''

WHAT NEXT FOR VAN GAAL? The 71-year-old manager will look to continue his unbeaten run of 19 games in his third stint as Netherlands manager when they take on Argentina on Friday. If Oranje pick up the win, they will face either Brazil or Croatia in the last four.