Bournemouth vs Tottenham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Tottenham are reeling from back-to-back Premier League defeats as they take on Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday. Spurs are also hoping to secure a spot in the Champions League knockouts in the coming days while Gary O'Neil's men are on a three-game winless run.

Antonio Conte's side drew 1-1 with Sporting CP in their European fixture last time out, but that was preceded by losses against Manchester United and Newcastle. Spurs are third heading into the fixture - five points off leaders Arsenal, but having played one game more than Chelsea and United who are on their tail.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India and how to stream it live online.

Bournemouth vs Tottenham date & kick-off time

Game:

Bournemouth vs Tottenham

Date:

October 29, 2022

Kick-off:

10am ET / 3pm BST / 7:30pm IST

Venue:

Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth

How to watch Bournemouth vs Tottenham on TV & live stream online

Viewers in the U.S. can view the game live on Peacock Premium.

The 3pm kick-off between Bournemouth and Tottenham will not be telecast in the United Kingdom (UK), but there will be studio updates provided by Sky Sports Football and BT Sport 1.

Fans in India can watch it on the Star Sports network, with streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Country

TV channel

Live stream

U.S.

N/A

Peacock Premium

UK

Sky Sports Football/BT Sport 1 (studio updates only)

N/A

India

Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD

Disney+ Hotstar

Bournemouth team news and squad

Neto and Dominic Solanke were taken off injured in the West Ham defeat, with the likes of Lloyd Kelly and David Brooks already unavailable.

Mark Travers should replace of Neto in goal, while Solanke could still be passed fit - although O'Neil may opt to start Kieffer Moore.

Bournemouth Possible XI: Travers; Smith, Mepham, Senesi, Zemura; Christie, Cook, Lerma, Tavernier; Billing, Moore

Position

Players

Goalkeepers

Travers, Dennis

Defenders

Fredericks, Stephens, Mepham, Smith, Stacey, Hill, Senesi, Zemura

Midfielders

Cook, Lerma, Christie, Marcondez, Rothwell, Tavernier, Stanislas, Pearson, Billing

Forwards

Solanke, Lowe, Dembele, Moore, Anthony, Saydee

Tottenham team news and squad

Tottenham are without the injured duo of Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski, while Cristian Romero and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg returned to action on Wednesday. Clement Lenglet and Ryan Sessegnon will likely to follow suit on Saturday.

Lucas Moura made his first start of the season against Sporting CP but it may be Bryan Gil to make his full league debut against Bournemouth.

Tottenham Possible XI: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Sessegnon; Gil, Kane, Son

Position

Players

Goalkeepers

Lloris, Forster, Austin

Defenders

Romero, Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Tanganga, Lenglet, Royal, Spence, Doherty

Midfielders

Skipp, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Bissouma, Sarr, Sessegnon, Perisic, White

Forwards

Son, Kane, Gil, Moura

