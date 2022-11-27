News Matches
Belgium vs Morocco

Where's Bounou? BBC commentators take 38 minutes to notice Morocco change goalkeepers just before kick off and repeatedly call Munir Mohamedi wrong name

Ewan Gennery
16:35 GMT+3 27/11/2022
Yassine Bounou
Yassine Bounou was mysteriously replaced by Munir Mohamedi before kick-off, but BBC's commentators took 38 minutes to notice the change!
  • Bounou not in goal despite being named in team
  • Sang national anthem
  • Was not in team photo

WHAT HAPPENED? Morocco's goalkeeper Bounou is not currently playing for his national team despite being named in the team sheet and singing the national anthem and the BBC commentators took 38 minutes to notice the change. Several times commentator Guy Mowbray referred to Mohamedi as Bounou.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bounou, commonly known as Bono, was present for all pre-match dignitaries, but seemingly disappeared before kick-off. When made aware of the change, Mowbray suggested that the goalkeeper may have been taken ill, but nothing official is known yet.

