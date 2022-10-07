Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Where to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga game in the UK, US and India

Bayern Munich will want to add wins to their bag when they take on Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga on Saturday. The German champions had an unimpressive start to the season and have just one victory in their last five games.

Fifth-placed Dortmund and third-placed Bayern Munich both have 15 points from their eight games this season, making this Klassiker clash all the more exciting.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich date & kick-off time

Game: Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Date: October 8, 2022 Kick-off: 5:30pm BST / 12:30pm ET / 10:00pm IST Venue: Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be streamed via ESPN+ app.

In the United Kingdom (UK), Sky Sports Football is showing the game between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund on TV, with a live stream available through the Sky Sports app.

Fans in India can catch Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich on the Sony Sports Network.

Country TV channel Live stream UK Sky Sports Football Sky Sports app US N/A ESPN+ India Sony Ten 1 SD/ HD Sony Liv

Borussia Dortmund squad and team news

Dortmund will be without Mateu Morey, Sebastian Haller, Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, Mahmoud Dahoud and club captain Marco Reus who have all been sidelined due to various injuries.

Marius Wolf and Mats Hummels, who missed the trip to face Sevilla during mid-week due to injuries, are set to return to the matchday squad.

Position Players Goalkeepers Kobel, Meyer, Lotka, Unbehaun Defenders Rothe, Schlotterbeck, Guerreiro, Schulz, Hummels, Süle, Coulibaly, Meunier Midfielders Özcan, Reyna, Dahoud, Hazard, Wolf, Brandt, Bellingham, Can, Passlack, Kamara, Bynoe-Gittens Forwards Reus, Moukoko, Malen, Adeyemi

Bayern Munich squad & team news

Thomas Muller and Joshua Kimmich will both miss the big game against Dortmund due to COVID.

There are other concerns as well for for Julian Nagelsmann as Lucas Hernandez, Kingsley Coman and Bouna Sarr are all sidelined due to injuries.