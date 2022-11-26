J. Maddison
Boost for England as Maddison returns to full training ahead of Wales World Cup showdown
James Hunsley
15:43 GMT+3 26/11/2022
WHAT HAPPENED? England's official Twitter page confirmed his inclusion, posting a set of images of their latest session in Al Wakrah ahead of Tuesday's match.
14 players are out for today's session in Al Wakrah, with those who started yesterday's game taking part in a recovery session. @Madders10 returns to training following his rehabilitation, while @JHenderson is working indoors on an individual programme. pic.twitter.com/HKcBVOdJXc— England (@England) November 26, 2022
