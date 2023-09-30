Huge boost for Arsenal! Doubtful trio Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice & William Saliba included in travelling Arsenal squad for Bournemouth clash

- Injured trio included in Arsenal matchday squad
- Rice did not train this week
- Saka, Saliba missed the midweek clash
WHAT HAPPENED? Rice has not trained the entire week since being taken off at half-time in the north London derby last weekend. Saka and Saliba, on the other hand, missed the game against Brentford in the Carabao Cup. Amid doubts over the trio's fitness, all three players have been included by Mikel Arteta in Arsenal's matchday squad that will take on Bournemouth in an away clash on Saturday in the Premier League.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Other than Manchester City, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal are the only team to remain unbeaten in the Premier League thus far.
IN TWO PHOTOS:
Next Match
Getty
WHAT NEXT? After facing the Cherries on Saturday, the Gunners will next take on Lens in the Champions League on Tuesday.