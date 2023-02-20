Body of ex-Ghana international Christian Atsu returned to Ghana following tragic death in Turkey earthquake

The body of Christian Atsu has been returned to his native Ghana following his death in the earthquake that hit Turkey two weeks ago

In a statement released on Sunday morning, Ghana's foreign ministry released a statement confirming Atsu's body was being brought home.

"The Government of Ghana is making arrangements to receive the mortal remains of the late Christian Atsu, a former Black Stars player," the statement read. "The remains will be accompanied by his family and Ghana's Ambassador to Turkiye on a Turkish airlines flight and will arrive in Accra at 7:40pm, Sunday 19th February, 2023."

The flight landed at Kotoka airport in Accra late in the evening and Atsu's coffin was subsequently carried away by members of Ghana's armed forces.

Ghana's Vice-President, Mahamudu Bawumia, said upon Atsu's return to his homeland: "We hoped against hope, every day that passed, we prayed and prayed. But alas, when he was found, he was no more."

Atsu's body was recovered on Saturday morning, 12 days after the building in which he lived in the southern city of Hatay collapsed in the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria which has so far killed over 45,000 people in the region.

The ministry earlier confirmed that Atsu's brother and sister were at the site of the rescue when his body was recovered.

Atsu's wife and three children were in attendance at St James' Park on Saturday as his former club, Newcastle United, paid an emotional tribute to their former player ahead of their match against Liverpool.