Velez Sarsfield vs Boca Juniors: How to watch Liga Argentina matches

The Xeneize look to get back on track in Liniers as they face Mauricio Pellegrino's in-form Velez

Argentine football begins its program for 2021 with the playing of the Copa Liga Profesional.

Boca was crowned 2019-20 league champions in March after coming out on top during the 23-game season, and also triumphed in the following Copa Diego Armando Maradona, which ended in January.

In lieu of beginning a new league season, the Argentine footballing authorities have instead sanctioned another cup competition, which will run from February to May.

The 26 Primera Division clubs have been split into two groups, with each side playing each other once.

In addition there will be one inter-zonal game every week, where Boca and River, Racing Club and Independiente and the rest of Argentina's Clasico rivals will face off in a series of clashes.

The top four teams from each group then advance to a play-off stage, which will take place in a straight knock-out format in order to yield a single winner.

How to watch Velez vs Boca

Velez have started the 2020 Copa in impeccable fashion, winning all three of their opening games to fly to the top of Group B.

Along with Colon, Mauricio Pellegrino's charges are one of only two clubs to have maintained a 100 per cent record so far.

Boca performed a clean sweep in domestic competition over 2020 with league and cup wins, and once more start out as one of the favourites in this new tournament.

That success, though, was overshadowed by a disappointing exit from the Copa Libertadores at the hands of Santos, extending the club's drought to 14 years.

The Xeneize have made a muted start in 2021, winning once and drawing twice to heighten the pressure on coach Miguel Angel Russo and his players.

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel March 7 4:30pm/7:30pm Velez Sarsfield vs Boca Juniors Fanatiz

Velez vs Boca team news

Pellegrino could field an unchanged side from that which overcame Argentinos Juniors 2-0 in the last round of the Copa.

Boca were rocked by the loss of Eduardo Salvio last weekend against Sarmiento, the winger sustaining a torn cruciate ligament which is likely to keep him out for the rest of the year.

