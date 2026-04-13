Real Madrid drew 1–1 with Girona last Friday at the Santiago Bernabéu in a game where refereeing controversies dominated the talking points more than the on-pitch action, as the hosts missed out on victory following a disputed late incident.

In the 88th minute, Kylian Mbappé went down inside the penalty area after a challenge with Vitor Reis, taking a blow to the face and immediately appealing for a spot-kick. However, referee Javier Alberola Rojas waved play on, judging that the foul did not merit a penalty.

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TV replays later showed clear contact with Mbappé’s face as he went for goal, fuelling post-match debate.

Mbappé required pitch-side treatment for a nosebleed.

Sources close to Real Madrid argue that the controversy was compounded by the way the incident was broadcast, since initial footage failed to capture the extent of the bleeding. and many believe this omission may have affected both the initial assessment and any potential Video Assistant Referee (VAR) review.

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On El Chiringuito, journalist Juanfe Sanz reported that the Technical Committee of Referees (CTA) would review the incident, explaining: “The case will be included in Tuesday’s review period. The CTA meets on Monday, and no collective decision has been made yet.”

Sanz added, referring to what he expects from the assessment: “Although it is not 100% certain, I have a feeling they will say it is a penalty and that VAR should not intervene.”

He highlighted a critical issue with the footage available to the video review room during the match, explaining that VAR officials lacked access to several camera angles. He emphasised that “only one camera showed clear evidence of bleeding”, which, in his view, left the video review room “somewhat blind” to a key detail that should have prompted a more thorough review.

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Sanz concluded by stressing that clearer on-field communication could have been decisive: if the referee had alerted the video room to the bleeding and the player’s treatment, the review might have zeroed in on that shot and expanded the search across all available angles.