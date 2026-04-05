Between Morocco and France... Bouadi's decision with 'Zidane's hand'

Competition between the French and Moroccan football federations to sign Lille’s rising star Ayoub Bouadi has intensified, after the player decided to postpone a decision on his international future until after the upcoming World Cup – a move interpreted within football circles as a wait-and-see approach regarding the outcome of the anticipated changes to the France national team’s coaching staff.

Bouadi, aged 18, holds both French and Moroccan nationality and is considered one of the most promising talents of his generation in French football.

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The Moroccan Football Federation has stepped up its contacts with the player in recent months to persuade him to wear the “Black Atlas” shirt, whilst the French see him as one of the pillars of the next generation of Les Bleus.

Bouadi has spoken candidly about his international future, confirming that he has not yet made a decision regarding which national team he will represent.

He said: “At the moment, I haven’t made any decision. Choosing a national team is a pivotal moment in any player’s career, so I’ll give myself enough time to think it through without rushing into anything.”

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When asked about the possibility of making a decision before the upcoming World Cup, he replied: “There is no specific timeline. It is a personal decision that comes from the heart, and the views of my family and close friends must be taken into account. There is no pressure whatsoever.”

According to the player, he has ruled out making a decision before the World Cup, preferring to wait until it is over to consult with his family and close friends before deciding on his final destination.

However, informed sources have revealed that Bouadi’s delay is not solely due to personal considerations, but also to anticipated changes within the French national team, specifically regarding the future of manager Didier Deschamps.

Reports suggest that the player is awaiting the appointment of Zinedine Zidane as the new manager of the French national team, which could be a decisive factor in his decision.

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Fouadi, who has not been given a chance with the senior squad under Deschamps despite his impressive form with Lille, hopes that Zidane will give him the opportunity he has been waiting for

According to the same sources, Zidane has been in contact with the player and has praised his performances on more than one occasion, which has reinforced his belief that he could play a part in the new French national team project.

Whilst the Moroccan Football Federation continues its attempts to persuade the player to represent the “Atlas Lions”, it appears that Bouadi has chosen to wait until the situation within the French national team becomes clearer, pending Zidane’s official appointment, which could open a new door for him to represent Les Bleus in the near future.