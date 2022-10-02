Phil Foden broke Lionel Messi's record and became the youngest player to score 50 goals under Pep Guardiola with his brace in the Manchester derby.

City thrash United 6-3

Foden & Haaland hit hat-tricks

The former up to 51 goals for City

WHAT HAPPENED? With his second of the game, a stunning counterattack goal, Foden brought up his 50th goal in all competitions for Manchester City

THE BIGGER PICTURE: At just 22 years and 127 days old, Foden has become the youngest player under Pep Guardiola to reach the milestone of 50 goals. He surpasses Lionel Messi (22y 162d) as the quickest to the feat.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Foden grabbed himself a hat-trick to take him onto 51 goals for Manchester City in the second half of the Manchester derby. His third made it 6-1, with Erling Haaland also grabbing himself a hat-trick.

WHAT NEXT FOR FODEN? Foden will hope he can continue to contribute goals and assists to Manchester City for many more years to come, but in the short-term he will look to help them anyway he can in their Premier League title defence.