Bethany England joins Tottenham from Chelsea in record-breaking WSL transfer

Tottenham have secured the signing of Bethany England from Chelsea in what is reported to be a WSL record fee.

England leaves Chelsea after seven years

Spurs pay record WSL fee

Signs three-year deal

WHAT HAPPENED? Tottenham Women have confirmed the signing of England from Chelsea Women in what is believed to be a record fee for women's football in the United Kingdom of around £250,000. England spent seven years at Chelsea and scored 74 times in 163 games for the club, but has now moved across London for a new challenge.

In a tweet, England wrote: “My next chapter. I’m so excited to join Tottenham Women. Buzzing to meet up with the girls and get started at this great club. Let’s write some history together!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea manager Emma Hayes commented following England's departure, saying: "Beth has given tremendous service to the club. She has contributed to all of our success over the past seven years and she leaves a winner and a Chelsea legend. We wish her the very best for the next stage of her career."

The move comes at a crucial time for England with the 2024 World Cup firmly on the horizon and competition for places in Sarina Wiegman's Lionesses setup more fierce than ever. She was a part of the squad that won the European Championships last summer, but had been limited to a rotation role at Chelsea this season and has a chance to stake her claim for the World Cup, with Beth Mead's participation in doubt after she sustained an ACL injury in November.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR ENGLAND? With her record switch confirmed, England's focus now turns to the WSL restart where Spurs play Aston Villa on January 14. Interestingly, she'll come up against her former employers Chelsea on February 5.