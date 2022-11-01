'He's going to be one of the best players in the world' - Evra backs Rashford to reach new heights after netting 100th Man Utd goal

Patrice Evra believes Marcus Rashford will establish himself as one of the best players in the world after scoring his 100th Manchester United goal.

Evra rates Rashford highly

Believes he'll be among world's best

Scored 100th Man Utd goal last weekend

WHAT HAPPENED? After Rashford bagged his 100th goal for the Red Devils against West Ham on Sunday, Evra spoke about the 25-year-old and discussed his potential. A United legend in his own right, the Frenchman explained how the milestone can be the kickstart for a career at the highest level.

WHAT HE SAID: In his exclusive column for Betfair, Evra said: "I'm not surprised he's scored 100 goals for the club. He's going to be one of the best players in the world, for sure. But you have to give him time," he added: "There's been a lot of frustration around him because we know what he's capable of."

"When we think back to when he started under Louis van Gaal, you could see the passion there, and the way he would celebrate with his friends. Later, we had a Rashford who looked preoccupied, and as soon as you do that and make one mistake, people kill you and say you're a bad player."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Since bursting onto the scene as a teenager, Rashford has endured an up and down time, particularly in more recent years. Injury has coincided with a sustained loss of form that led to doubts over his ability and future at the club, but Rashford has bounced back this season and looks revived under Erik ten Hag, having bagged seven goals and three assists from 15 games.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR RASHFORD? A century of goals for United is a welcome achievement for Rashford and a reward for his brilliant form this season. But he still has work to do in the games that remain before the World Cup if he wishes to force his way into Gareth Southgate's England squad.