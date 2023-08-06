‘Best in the world’ Cristiano Ronaldo honoured in new Sporting throwback kit that rewinds the clock to 2003

Sporting have honoured “best in the world” Cristiano Ronaldo and their Estadio Jose Alvalade home in a new throwback kit released for 2023-24.

Portuguese giants reliving the past

Stadium opened 20 years ago

Legend started out on path to greatness

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese giants will be looking sharp in the upcoming campaign when donning a stylish black and gold design. Said kit offers a nod to the grand opening of the club’s famous stadium on August 6, 2003. Five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo was on show for them that day, with it his performance in a friendly date with Manchester United that convinced the Red Devils to snap up his potential and put him on a path that would eventually lead him to becoming an all-time great.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sporting have said of their new kit in a statement on the club’s official website: “Travel back in time with us to 2003. It's the 6th of August. Imagine you are at the grand opening of the new Estadio Jose Alvalade. The referee is about to kick off the match against Manchester United FC… We've returned to this moment, recaptured the best of this day and the best of what is Made In Sporting.

“We now invite you to go back to the future, 20 years ahead and five Ballon d'Or awards later. It's the 6th of August 2023. It's our home’s anniversary, and we have prepared a very special gift for you. Introducing our new Lion Skin, inspired by the kit used in 2003, celebrating the 20 years of Estadio Jose Alvalade's existence. A unique jersey that completes a virtuous triangle between Sporting CP, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Nike. The best in the world, united in one, and a memorable jersey.”

WHAT NEXT? Ronaldo only took in 31 competitive appearances for Sporting’s first team, scoring five goals, but would go on to rewrite the history books across record-breaking spells at Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus. The 38-year-old is now in Saudi Arabia with Al-Nassr, but a return to his roots in Lisbon has been speculated on.