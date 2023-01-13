Besiktas confirm Weghorst departure as Man Utd edge closer to announcing £2.5m loan deal

Wout Weghorst's departure from Turkish side Besiktas has been confirmed, as he edges closer to joining Manchester United on loan.

Besiktas confirm Weghorst exit

Striker heading to Man Utd

Will join on loan

WHAT HAPPENED? Weghorst has taken another step closer to becoming a Man Utd player after Besiktas announced his contract with the club has been terminated. The striker joined the Turkish side on loan at the start of the season but his time at the club is now up.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Man Utd are expected to announce shortly that Weghorst has signed on loan for the rest of the season. Manager Erik ten Hag told a press conference on Friday that the Red Devils are "close" to capturing the Netherlands international.

WHAT THEY SAID?: "The temporary transfer agreement with our professional football player Wout François Maria Weghorst and his club has been terminated by mutual agreement with the player and his club," Besiktas said in a statement. "Due to the early termination of the contract by the Burnley FC club, a termination fee of EUR 2,825,000 will be paid to our Company.”

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Beşiktaş

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? Ten Hag's side take on Man City on Saturday in the Premier League, although the game will come too soon for Weghorst to debut.