Berhalter blames player 'anxiety' for listless USMNT draw against Saudi Arabia

GOAL|
Gregg Berhalter USMNT 2022Getty Images
United StatesWorld CupG. BerhalterSaudi Arabia vs United StatesSaudi ArabiaFriendlies

Gregg Berhalther admitted the USMNT played poorly during Tuesday's scoreless draw against Saudi Arabia in their final pre-World Cup friendly.

  • USMNT went scoreless in two straight games
  • Several bubble players failed to impress
  • Ended final pre-World Cup window with a dud

WHAT HAPPENED? Expectations are as low as they can be for the USMNT heading into the World Cup in November after closing out their pre-World Cup friendly slate with a scoreless 0-0 draw against Saudi Arabia. Head coach Gregg Berhalter did little to ease any concerns by blaming Tuesday's listless performance on player "anxiety."

WHAT THEY SAID: "[They have] anxiety and I told them I feel for them. It's a difficult situation to be in," the USMNT boss said during a post-match press conference.

"Everyone's fighting for roster spots and instead of coming out and really performing like the team we know we are, we lacked a little confidence in that. I think that hurt the performance. There were certainly spaces to take advantage of today and we didn't do that enough."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With no friendlies scheduled for the USMNT before the World Cup, Berhalter has to improve on a September window that saw his team go scoreless and register just two shots on goal over 180 minutes. Failure to do so will result in a very short stay in Qatar.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

USMNT Starting XI vs Saudi Arabia 2022Getty Images
Christian Pulisic USMNT 2022Getty Images
Sergino Dest USMNT 2022Getty Images

WHAT'S NEXT FOR BERHALTER: The USMNT coach will oversee one final training camp - in October for MLS-based players - before announcing his final World Cup roster on or around November 9.

Editors' Picks