Benzema to avoid surgery on injured finger

The striker will continue to wear a splint for the next month but will be available to play as he avoids going under the knife

Karim Benzema will avoid an operation on his injured finger, Goal understands, as medical tests have shown the injury should heal with a protective splint.

The Frenchman sustained the injury in his side’s 2-1 victory over Real Betis on January 13, when he went down near the end of the first half following a collision with Marc Bartra.

While he was diagnosed with a fracture to his finger, Benzema managed to suit up and play the entire match on Saturday against Sevilla, with Real Madrid winning 2-0.

However, the decision on whether to operate was still up in the air. Part of the test would be his comfort level in the match against Sevilla, and Benzema was able to get through the game wearing a splint without any major issues.

However, the second factor would be medical tests performed once the swelling in the finger had dissipated. And those tests carried out after the game have been even more positive than expected.

The results revealed the Real Madrid striker has primarily suffered a soft tissue injury as a result of the dislocation that occurred when he fell awkwardly during the match against Betis.

So while an operation was considered a possibility before, it is now deemed to be unnecessary to heal the injury.

Instead, it will suffice to protect Benzema’s little finger with a splint during the next month.

Though Madrid were always optimistic about Benzema’s injury, they are relieved at the test results and are no longer concerned by the situation.

The club have a busy schedule upcoming, with midweek Copa del Rey matches the next two weeks and the Champions League last-16 first leg against Ajax to be played February 13.

Benzema has already enjoyed a more productive season in La Liga than his previous campaign, having netted seven times this season compared to only five the entirety of last season. He has also added another three goals this season in the Champions League.