Benzema injury: How long will Real Madrid star be out for & which games will he miss?

Real Madrid star Karim Benzema limped off the pitch injured in Saturday's match against Real Sociedad, with Carlo Ancelotti replacing the striker with Luka Jovic.

His 16th-minute problem is related to his left hamstring, GOAL can confirm, and he will be re-evaluated on either Sunday or Monday to determine the extent of his injury.

Benzema has been in incredible form this year, scoring 35 goals in 46 matches in 2021 entering Saturday.

What happened to Benzema?

The forward pulled up short after making a run down the left wing on Saturday against Real Sociedad and was unable to continue, although he was able to limp off the field under his own power.

How long will Benzema be out for?

Benzema's status will remain unclear until he undergoes tests on his left leg this week.

It was serious enough to force him off the pitch in the 16th minute after the injury, though, which is enough to concern Real Madrid fans.

What does Real Madrid's schedule look like?

Real Madrid have a difficult upcoming schedule, as they face Inter in the Champions League this week before playing Atletico Madrid in a crucial La Liga clash next weekend.

After that, Ancelotti's squad will meet Cadiz and Athletic Club before the end of the year.

