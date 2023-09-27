'Better to come here' - Benjamin Sesko happy with decision to snub Man Utd for RB Leipzig

Benjamin Sesko revealed why he decided to join RB Leipzig instead of move to Manchester United in the summer.

Sesko snubbed Man Utd move

Signed for RB Leipzig instead

Familiar with Leipzig's system

WHAT HAPPENED? The 20-year-old forward was strongly linked with a move to the Premier League in the summer as Manchester United were considered favourites to land him. But Sesko eventually completed a move from Red Bull Salzburg to RB Leipzig on a five-year deal that had previously been agreed.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Transfermarkt, Sesko said, "The thing is, I wasn't really involved in these kinds of conversations. But I think it was better to come here. It was very important for me to go to a place that plays a similar style of football. I already knew what I had to do and didn’t have to go through a whole learning process again."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The youngster has had an impressive start to the season scoring three goals in six matches in all competitions for his club.

WHAT NEXT? Leipzig, who are fourth in the league at the moment, will next face Wehen Wiesbaden in the first round of the DFB Pokal on Wednesday.