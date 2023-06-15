'They pinned me into a corner' - Ben Foster on how Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney used WhatsApp group to convince him to stay at Wrexham for another season

Ben Foster revealed how Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney pinned him into a corner and used a WhatsApp group to convince him to extend at Wrexham.

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Manchester United keeper was talked out of retirement to link up with the RedDragons in March, and the 40-year-old keeper has now been convinced to sign for a further 12 months at the Racecourse Ground for the 2023-24 campaign which will see them compete in the Football League. Foster has now revealed that Reynolds and McElhenney literally "pinned" him "to a corner" and created a WhatsApp group to convince him to thrash out a new deal.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We obviously did the bus stop tour and all that kind of stuff where the owners came over for us. They basically sort of like pinned me into a corner like right 'Next season, what's happening next?' So they've got yeah two on one. I was like I don't know and they were like listen 'we want you to be back. We need you back'. And I went yeah I think um yeah I'm gonna have to think about it," he revealed in Fozcast - The Ben Foster Podcast.

"I've loved it. Like I say it was it was a foregone conclusion. I was actually out in Belfast with Boaz and Bronte playing a bit of golf out there and out of nowhere a WhatsApp group just gets made on my phone and it was named 'Hands of Fozz'. There were three people in it and it was Rob it was Ryan and it was me. Straight away it was like they just jumped on and go right fuzzy come on we're doing this or what. I'm like lads don't worry about it ring me tomorrow if you want. Rob was like I'll ring you now so he's there I'm like yes mate don't even worry about it we'll sort it all. He was like cool. 'That's gospel yeah like your words. You're a man right if you're saying it.' And I was like yep cool we're doing it don't worry!" stated the keeper.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Foster had his holidays planned with his family and he requested Reynolds and McElhenney if he could join pre-season a bit later than his other teammates and his wish was granted.

"Being retired I basically booked all this and all the half-term holidays. But we managed to be fair. We managed to move most of them but this one we already had booked and I couldn't move it so I was like listen we've got this holiday it's a family holiday it's the only one we're going on this summer so I've got to go on. He's like 'not a problem absolutely brilliant'. Everything was done. The contract talks again were very very easy, very straightforward didn't take a lot," he stated.

WHAT NEXT? Foster has signed a special contract which will see him train three days a week to take care of his body and avoid over-exertion. However, the 40-year-old has vowed to achieve another promotion with Wrexham, as they look to move quickly up the leagues.