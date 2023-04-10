Ben Chilwell extends Chelsea stay! Man City dealt transfer blow with Blues full-back set to sign new two-year deal

Chris Burton
|
Ben Chilwell Chelsea 2022-23Getty
ChelseaPremier LeagueTransfersManchester CityB. Chilwell

Ben Chilwell has reportedly agreed a new contract at Chelsea that will bring an end to the speculation linking him with a transfer to Manchester City.

  • Full-back set to remain at Stamford Bridge
  • New deal to keep him in west London until 2027
  • Guardiola having to look elsewhere

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international defender is already tied to a deal at Stamford Bridge through to 2025, but fresh terms are being put in place that will keep him in west London until at least 2027.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Athletic reports that Chilwell is penning a new deal after taking in 25 appearances for Chelsea this season, with the left-back spot being made his own despite big money being invested in Marc Cucurella. The 26-year-old has come through form and fitness issues to establish himself as a key man for club and country.

AND WHAT'S MORE: News of an extension for Chilwell will come as a blow to reigning Premier League champions Manchester City, as they were said to be mulling over an approach for a player that would tick an important box for Pep Guardiola. With Oleksandr Zinchenko offloaded to Arsenal and Joao Cancelo on loan at Bayern Munich, Nathan Ake – who is a natural centre-half – has been asked to fill in at left-back.

Who is the best No.9 in the world?

210343 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who is the best No.9 in the world?

  • 28%Karim Benzema
  • 30%Erling Haaland
  • 4%Harry Kane
  • 13%Robert Lewandowski
  • 14%Kylian Mbappe
  • 10%Victor Osimhen
210343 Votes

Editors' Picks