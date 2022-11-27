Belgium vs Morocco: Lineups and LIVE updates

Can Belgium make it nine straight group stage wins at the World Cup?

Belgium square up against Morocco in what is their 50th game at the World Cup finals, as they look to extend their winning streak at the World Cup group stage games to nine.

Belgium won their opener against Canada, albeit looking slightly unconvincing during the game. They have a formidable record against African sides, remaining unbeaten in their four games against the teams from the continent.

Morocco opened up their World Cup campaign with a draw against last edition's finalists Croatia. Morocco had won their previous clash against the Belgium side in 2008 and will be hoping to cause an upset this time around.

Belgium vs Morocco confirmed lineups

Belgium XI(3-4-2-1): Courtois; Castagne, Alderweireld, Vertonghen; Meunier, Onana, Witsel, T. Hazard; De Bruyne, Hazard; Batshuayi

Morocco XI (4-3-3): Bounou; Hakimi, Aguerd, Saiss, Mazraoui; Ounahi, Amrabat, Amallah; Ziyech, En-Nesyri, Boufal

Belgium vs Morocco LIVE updates

Belgium and Morocco's upcoming fixtures

Belgium will face off against Croatia in the final group stage game while Morocco will be up against Canada in a bid to secure qualification to the next round.